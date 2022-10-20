Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
