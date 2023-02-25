Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.