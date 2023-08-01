The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
