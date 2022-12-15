Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
