For the drive home in Wahoo: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Wahoo, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
