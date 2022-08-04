Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.