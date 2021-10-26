Wildcats finish regular season sixth in their conference

Whiting, Iowa- The Cedar Buffs Volleyball Team finished the regular season with a 1-2 mark on their way to getting sixth in the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament in Whiting, Iowa. They lost Parkview Christian and then beat Heartland Christian out of Iowa on Oct. 14 and then lost to Cornerstone Christian in the fifth and sixth place match on Oct. 19.
Against the Eagles in their lone victory of the tournament, the Wildcats won 25-20, 18-23, and 25-20. This was the second time on the season that Cedar Bluffs was able to come out in front of Heartland Christian.
Leading the Wildcats with seven kills was Elly Campbell, while Abby Henderson and Shelby Samek had three. Picking up two kills was Allison Reade.
Earning five aces in the match was Olivia Thiesen, and Elley Headid and Reade had three, while Thomas had two, and Monica Johnson earned one.
On the defensive side of the ball, Allison Reade had six digs, Thomas and Johnson had five digs, and Thiesen and Campbell had three digs.
In the assists category, Thiesen had seven, Headid had three, and Thomas finished with one.
Earlier in the day, Cedar Bluffs wasn’t able to get the same outcome against Parkview Christian. After defeating the Patriots to start the season, they were not able to replicate the same result in a 19-25, 21-25, and 19-25 loss.
Campbell led the Wildcats with five kills, while Reade, Bartholomaus, Newell, and Headid had two. At the service line, Thiesen had three aces and Headid dropped in two aces.
Cedar Bluffs was paced in digs by Campbell, Thomas, and Headid who had eight. Earning two assists was Headid, while Johnson, Newill, Thomas, Thiesen, and Bartholomaus earned one assist.
In the fifth and sixth place match, it was another matchup for Cedar Bluffs of a team they beat earlier in the year, in Cornerstone Christian. They weren’t able to get it done this time against the Cougars and lost 25-11 and 26-24.
The Wildcats struggled to get kills in the match with six. Campbell had the most kills for Cedar Bluffs with three, while Johnson, Henderson, and Bartholomaus had one.
Defensively, Headid had two assists, Reade earned seven digs, and Thomas finished with six digs in the loss.
Cedar Bluffs participated in the D1-2 Subdistrict at Mead on Oct. 25. They took on the top-seeded Mead Raiders in their first-round matchup.