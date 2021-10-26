Wildcats finish regular season sixth in their conference

Whiting, Iowa- The Cedar Buffs Volleyball Team finished the regular season with a 1-2 mark on their way to getting sixth in the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament in Whiting, Iowa. They lost Parkview Christian and then beat Heartland Christian out of Iowa on Oct. 14 and then lost to Cornerstone Christian in the fifth and sixth place match on Oct. 19.

Against the Eagles in their lone victory of the tournament, the Wildcats won 25-20, 18-23, and 25-20. This was the second time on the season that Cedar Bluffs was able to come out in front of Heartland Christian.

Leading the Wildcats with seven kills was Elly Campbell, while Abby Henderson and Shelby Samek had three. Picking up two kills was Allison Reade.

Earning five aces in the match was Olivia Thiesen, and Elley Headid and Reade had three, while Thomas had two, and Monica Johnson earned one.

On the defensive side of the ball, Allison Reade had six digs, Thomas and Johnson had five digs, and Thiesen and Campbell had three digs.

In the assists category, Thiesen had seven, Headid had three, and Thomas finished with one.