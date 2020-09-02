Raiders go toe-to-toe with Neumann, fall in four sets

WAHOO – The fifth-ranked Mead Raiders battled with the eighth-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavaliers for four sets before falling by scores of 25-27, 27-25, 17-25 and 23-25.
The Raiders had game point in the first set leading 24-20, but the Cavaliers were able to steal the momentum and secured the 27-25 victory, changing the complexion of the match.
“That was probably the most frustrating point of the match. I was pleased with the overall play, but we really struggled those final eight points,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
Undeterred, the Raiders bounced back to win a hard-fought second set 27-25.
In the third set, the Raiders struggled with Bishop Neumann standout Kali Jurgensmeier’s top-spin jump serve and dug themselves a big hole. Neumann closed out the set with a 25-17 win.
The fourth set saw six lead changes and multiple momentum swings before the Cavaliers were finally able to secure the match with a 25-23 fourth set win.
“We were able to learn a lot from this first match and we can build off of it for our upcoming matches,” said Havelka.
Mead came through with 95 digs against Neumann and was led by junior Bri Lemke’s 17. Libero Lauren Holloway added 16 more.
Lemke also led the offensive attack, coming through with a team-high 15 kills. Teammate Megan Luetkenhaus added nine more.
Junior setter Emily Quinn played extremely well, handing out 34 set assists and coming through with 15 digs.
The Raiders played in Tecumseh on Tuesday night against Johnson County Central. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.