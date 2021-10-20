Neumann takes home first at Centennial Invite

Picking up eight digs in the match was Jurgensmeier and Cassidy Most and Thiele finished with five. Bolden had 13 assists and Thiele ended with 12.

Similar to their match with Fairbury, Neumann made quick work of Wilber-Clatonia in their opening round match of the tournament Saturday. They knocked off the Wolverines 25-11 and 25-10.

Pacing her team with ten kills was Jurgensmeier, while Thiele had five and McGuigan had four. At the service line, Jurgensmeier and Jenna Sladky had four aces, McGuigan and Thiele had two, and Bolden and Elsa Vedral had one.

The toughest match of the week for the Cavaliers was at home against Scotus Central Catholic on Oct. 14. An upset minded Shamrock group battled to the bitter end but were defeated by Neumann in five sets 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, and 15-6.

Jurgensmeier was nothing short of spectacular when her team needed her the most, finishing with a .446 hitting percentage and 32 kills. Thiele was also in double figures in terms of kills with 15.

At the service line, the freshman Sladky had four aces and Bosak finished with six blocks.

Three different players had at least 20 digs in the match. They were Jurgensmeier with 21 and Raabe and Theile with 20 digs.