Neumann takes home first at Centennial Invite

The Class C-1 No. 2 Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team continues to roll along, as they picked up first place at the Centennial Invite on Oct. 16. They earned first place with straight set victories over Wilber-Clatonia and Fairbury and then defeated Class C-2 No. 5 Sutton 2-1 in the Championship.
In the title match, the Mustangs came out swinging and defeated the Cavaliers 25-18 in the first. It was a different story in the next two sets as Neumann continued to build momentum and won 25-19 and 25-12.
A big reason for the dominant performance was Neumann hit .392 and only had four errors in the match. They also had six aces as a team.
Registering 21 kills was Kali Jurgensmeier, while Cadin McGuigan had six, and Lily Bolden and Lauren Thiele had five. Lily Bolden, Thiele, and Jurgensmeier also had two assists.
At the net, McKenna Smith and Thiele had three blocks, Bolden and Bosak had two, and Ingwersen had one. Thiele finished with 18 assists, Bolden had 16 assists, Jurgensmeier had 13 digs, and Erin Raabe was in double figures with 11 digs.
In the semifinals of the tournament, the Cavaliers were able to make quick work of a quality 18-8 Fairbury group. They knocked off the Jeffs 25-11 and 25-14.
Thiele led the team with 12 kills and Jurgensmeier had 11 kills and seven aces.
Picking up eight digs in the match was Jurgensmeier and Cassidy Most and Thiele finished with five. Bolden had 13 assists and Thiele ended with 12.
Similar to their match with Fairbury, Neumann made quick work of Wilber-Clatonia in their opening round match of the tournament Saturday. They knocked off the Wolverines 25-11 and 25-10.
Pacing her team with ten kills was Jurgensmeier, while Thiele had five and McGuigan had four. At the service line, Jurgensmeier and Jenna Sladky had four aces, McGuigan and Thiele had two, and Bolden and Elsa Vedral had one.
The toughest match of the week for the Cavaliers was at home against Scotus Central Catholic on Oct. 14. An upset minded Shamrock group battled to the bitter end but were defeated by Neumann in five sets 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, and 15-6.
Jurgensmeier was nothing short of spectacular when her team needed her the most, finishing with a .446 hitting percentage and 32 kills. Thiele was also in double figures in terms of kills with 15.
At the service line, the freshman Sladky had four aces and Bosak finished with six blocks.
Three different players had at least 20 digs in the match. They were Jurgensmeier with 21 and Raabe and Theile with 20 digs.
Another impressive stat line was the assists category, where Theile led the team with 28 and Bolden ended up with 22.
To begin the week, the Cavaliers traveled to Norfolk to take on a Class C-2 finalist from a year ago in C-2 No. 10 Norfolk Catholic. Neumann proved why they are rated so high in C-1, defeating the Knights 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, and 25-22.
For the second time during the week, Jurgensmeier eclipsed the 30 kill mark with 32 in the match.
On the defensive side of things, Thiele had 26 assists and Bolden had 19. Earning 25 digs was Jurgensmeier, Raabe had 19, and Bolden finished with 17.
This week Neumann took part in a triangular at Omaha Concordia on Oct. 19 where they played the Mustangs and Class C-1 No. 7 Columbus Lakeview. The Cavalier’s final regular season match is at Class C-1 No. 9 Malcolm at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.