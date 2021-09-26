Neumann beat Jeffs in road game

BENNINGTON – The Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann Softball Team picked up a 10-2 victory over Fairbury on Sep. 16 on the road. The Cavaliers defeated the Jeffs 10-4.

Trailing 2-0, Neumann got two runners on with a single by Avery Mayberry and Emma Kavan. The two runs were driven in by Macy Sabatka on a single to left field.

Two more runs were scored in the inning on a double by Aubrey Sylliaasen and a single by Mary Chvatal to give the Cavaliers a 4-2 lead.

In the third inning, Neumann was able to score two more runs on a double by Mayberry and a single by Teresa Quinn to right field.

Leading 6-3, the Cavaliers put four more runs up on the board. They did this with a single by Hattie Bohac, a sacrifice fly by Logan Sylliaasen and back-to-back doubles by Emma Kavan and Mayberry.

Earning the win on the mound in the game for Neumann was Sabatka. She pitched seven innings, gave up four runs and had four strikeouts.

Finishing with two runs driven in were Mayberry and Sabatka. Aubrey Sylliaasen, Chvatal, Bohac, Logan Sylliaasen, Kavan and Quinn all had one RBI.

