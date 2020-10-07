Mustangs pull off improbable 3-0 win over Platteview

SPRINGFIELD – The Raymond Central football team relied on their defense as they have all season and squeaked out a 3-0 road victory over the Platteview Trojans on Friday night in Springfield.

The only points of the game came on a 23-yard field goal by junior Conner Kreikemeier in the second quarter.

The Mustangs were able to win despite turning the ball over three times and managing just 135 total yards.

The Raymond Central ground game was held to just 36 yards on 27 carries and the longest run from scrimmage was a 9-yarder from Conner Kreikemeier.

Kreikemeier was able to complete 7-of-16 through the air for 97 yards, but was intercepted.

Senior Logan Buresh hauled in a 45-yarder and tied for the team lead in receptions with two. Junior Logan Bryce also caught two passes from Kreikemeier.

The Mustangs held the Trojans to just 161 total yards on 64 offensive plays. The Mustangs also forced four turnovers.

Sophomore Mason Kreikemeier led the team in tackles with 13 including two behind the line of scrimmage.

Colby Den Hartog added 10 tackles and Nolan Benes added eight more.