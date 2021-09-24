Mead wins two games

OMAHA – The new No. 1 ranking in Class D-1 did not phase the Mead volleyball team with victories over College View Academy and East Butler this past week.

The Raiders were able to sweep the Eagles on Sept. 14 and did the same thing to the Tigers on Sept. 16.

In Mead’s win over College View Academy in Lincoln, their offense was once again nearly impossible to stop. As a team, the Raiders hit .404 and won 25-7, 25-13 and 25-14.

During the first set against the Eagles, Mead was able to build a 13-2 edge. This was thanks to a 10-point service run by Demmy Patocka.

Patocka put together a seven-point service run in both sets two and three. This helped put the Raiders in good situations the rest of the way.

In the match, Mead had 22 aces but also committed 18 errors. According to Head Coach Keshia Havelka that is something they will have to clean up against high caliber teams down the road.

Leading the team with eight kills, a .778 hitting percentage and six aces was Brianna Lemke. She is also quickly closing in on 1,000 kills for her career.