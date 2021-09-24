Mead wins two games

OMAHA – The new No. 1 ranking in Class D-1 did not phase the Mead volleyball team with victories over College View Academy and East Butler this past week.
The Raiders were able to sweep the Eagles on Sept. 14 and did the same thing to the Tigers on Sept. 16.
In Mead’s win over College View Academy in Lincoln, their offense was once again nearly impossible to stop. As a team, the Raiders hit .404 and won 25-7, 25-13 and 25-14.
During the first set against the Eagles, Mead was able to build a 13-2 edge. This was thanks to a 10-point service run by Demmy Patocka.
Patocka put together a seven-point service run in both sets two and three. This helped put the Raiders in good situations the rest of the way.
In the match, Mead had 22 aces but also committed 18 errors. According to Head Coach Keshia Havelka that is something they will have to clean up against high caliber teams down the road.
Leading the team with eight kills, a .778 hitting percentage and six aces was Brianna Lemke. She is also quickly closing in on 1,000 kills for her career.
Also collecting eight kills and finishing with a .467 hitting percentage was Megan Luetkenhaus. Patocka had 22 service points, 10 aces and 16 good service returns.
Following the sweep of College View Academy, the Raiders did the same thing to East Butler on the road in Brainard. They beat the Tigers 25-10, 25-17 and 25-15.
The first set was the best one of the night for Mead, as they limited themselves to only five errors during that set. In the final two sets, they compiled more hitting errors but still played well enough to win easily.
One of the main highlights as a team from the night was the Raiders side out percentage of 75%. They also only allowed East Butler to get three aces in the match.
Leading the Raiders with a .367 hitting percentage, seven digs and 16 kills was Lemke. Lutkenhaus had nine kills, .529 hitting percentage, nine digs, two aces and 12 service points.
Defensively, Emily Quinn ended the night with 31 assists and seven digs. Patocka had eight digs and two aces.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.