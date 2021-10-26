Mead upsets Bluedevils in first round of playoffs

Wynot- Playing the role of spoiler, was the script that fit the Mead Football Team in the first round of the Class D-2 Football Playoffs on Oct. 21 at Wynot. Against the sixth-seeded Bluedevils, the 11th seeded Raiders earned a 26-20 victory.

In the first quarter, it was Wynot who jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard run.

Mead responded with a great second quarter. The offense was clicking on all cylinders and scored 20 unanswered points.

The first touchdown was a throw from Luke Carritt to AJ Carritt for 11-yards. On the two-point attempt, the pass failed which meant the Raiders still trailed 7-6.

For the second time in the quarter, Luke and AJ Carritt were on the same page for another touchdown. This time it was a 15-yard pass that put Mead up 14-7.

After throwing for two touchdowns, Luke Carritt got into the endzone with his legs. He broke free for a 20-yard run that extended the Raiders lead up to 20-7.

The Bluedevils answered back with a touchdown on a 26-yard pass, to make it 20-14 in favor of Mead at the break.