Mead upsets Bluedevils in first round of playoffs

Wynot- Playing the role of spoiler, was the script that fit the Mead Football Team in the first round of the Class D-2 Football Playoffs on Oct. 21 at Wynot. Against the sixth-seeded Bluedevils, the 11th seeded Raiders earned a 26-20 victory.
In the first quarter, it was Wynot who jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard run.
Mead responded with a great second quarter. The offense was clicking on all cylinders and scored 20 unanswered points.
The first touchdown was a throw from Luke Carritt to AJ Carritt for 11-yards. On the two-point attempt, the pass failed which meant the Raiders still trailed 7-6.
For the second time in the quarter, Luke and AJ Carritt were on the same page for another touchdown. This time it was a 15-yard pass that put Mead up 14-7.
After throwing for two touchdowns, Luke Carritt got into the endzone with his legs. He broke free for a 20-yard run that extended the Raiders lead up to 20-7.
The Bluedevils answered back with a touchdown on a 26-yard pass, to make it 20-14 in favor of Mead at the break.
“There were a lot of runs that quarter that typically are successful 5–10-yard runs, that went for big yards because of a key block by a lineman, or downfield by a receiver, coupled with a great cut by the runner,” Mead Head Coach Terry Hickman said. “Tye, Tytus, Timmy, AJ, Tyler E, Tyler P, Luke, Beau, Caleb, and Branden...off of the top of my head, all contributed to those plays to allow them to go further than the design would take them.”
In the second half, the defense for both squads played a big factor. Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter of action.
The Raiders answered with a big play in the fourth quarter to give themselves a two-possession lead at 26-14. Luke Carritt was able to throw his third touchdown of the game, completing a 75-yard pass to Tyler Pickworth.
Wynot was able to score one more touchdown on a big pass of their own, but in the end, it was too little too late, with Mead holding on to win by six.
“The defense played their techniques very well,” Hickman said. “We preach alignment, assignment, and physicality. There was one play in particular where alignment was off, but otherwise, they played a very clean game. Wynot made some big plays, but good teams will do that. The defense especially stepped up in physicality. They tackled in open space pretty well the entire game. A lot of solo tackles in this game.”
Passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the game was Luke Carritt. Pickworth led the Raiders receiving core with 128 yards and one touchdown and AJ Carritt had 52 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Running the ball nine times, gaining 81 yards on the ground, and scoring was Luke Carritt, while Beau LaCroix had 15 touches for 81 yards and Caleb Lihs had 20 rushing yards.
Leading a stout Mead defense was LaCroix with 11 tackles, while Pickworth and Tytus Lee had eight. Intercepting the ball in the game was Pickworth, Luke Carritt, and Lihs, and LaCroix was able to cause a fumble that Lee recovered.
In the re-seeded Class D-2 statewide playoff bracket, the Raiders are the 16 seed. Mead will travel four hours to Thedford to take on the top-seeded Sandhills-Thedford Knights at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.