Late Raider comeback falls short

MEAD – A slow start cost the Mead Raider football team a chance at earning their first win on gridiron Friday night at Mead High School against the Allen Eagles.
The Raiders fell behind 24-8 at the half and despite a fourth quarter rally was defeated 32-22.
The Raiders trailed 18-0 when sophomore quarterback Luke Carritt found junior wideout Tyler Pickworth for a 37-yard scoring pass. Senior running back Blaine Nicola added the 2-pointer and the Raiders trailed 18-8.
The Allen lead got to 32-8 before the Raiders scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Pickworth scored on a 5-yard run, but the 2-point attempt failed and the Allen lead remained 32-14.
After an onside kick recovery, Carritt connected with Pickworth for a second time on a 5-yarder. The 2-point pass from Carritt to Nicola cut the lead to 10, but that is as close as the Raiders would get.
Mead gained 275 yards of total offense, 150 through the air and another 125 on the ground.
Allen rushed for 259 yards and were led by senior Anthony Isom who piled up 173 on 19 carries.
Carritt, who missed week one with an ankle injury, completed 15-of-30 through the air for 150 yards and two scores.
Nicola led the rushing attack with 55 yards on 19 carries. Tyler Pickworth added 34 more on just five carries.
Tyler Pickworth and senior Hunter Pickworth were both factors in the passing game, teaming up to catch 11 balls for 135 yards and two scores.
Senior Nick Laughlin led the team in tackles with 13 while fellow senior Cade Mongan added 10 more.
Nicola and junior AJ Carritt each added eight tackles apiece.
Tyler Pickworth made seven tackles and picked off a pass.
The Raiders will look to earn their first win on Friday when they travel to Osceola to take on the Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.