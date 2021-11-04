High powered Knights too much for Mead in second round

Dunning- The Mead Football Team’s season came to an end on Oct. 30, when they traveled to play Class D-2 No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford in the second round of the Class D-2 Football Playoffs on Oct. 30. The Knights were by far the toughest and most physical team the Raiders had seen yet on the year, and it showed on the scoreboard in a 62-6 defeat.

It was S-T who got on the scoreboard first in the contest with a five-yard touchdown run. The Knights would tack on to that lead with touchdown passes of 13-yards and six yards to go up 22-0 on the Raiders.

In the second quarter, S-T would score on runs of 10-yards and on a 25 interception for a score. At this point, the Knights led 38-0.

After that touchdown, Mead was able to mount its only scoring drive of the game. The possession was capped off with a four-yard touchdown pass from Luke Carritt to Tyler Pickworth, making it 38-6.

Defensively things didn’t get better for S-T, as the Knights found the endzone three more times in the contest. The scoring was capped off with S-T making a 27-yard field goal in the fourth.