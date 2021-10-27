Graber accomplishes special feat at State XC Meet

Kearney- Not too many high school runners in Nebraska can say that they are a four-time state qualifier. After finishing 57th at the Class C State Cross Country Meet on Oct. 22 at the Kearney Country Club, Josh Graber of Wahoo officially can.

“It’s been great, especially if you can go all four years,” Graber said. “If you think about it, it’s a very small percentage who are able to accomplish that, so that is pretty cool to know I am a part of that.”

The senior for the Warriors who got 11th at districts started the first mile by running a 5:43 and was in 69th place. By mile two he was up one spot to 68th and had a time of 12:02. He passed 11 runners in the third and final mile and finished in a time of 18:47.30.

Another great accomplishment from the meet was the fact that Graber improved upon his finish from last year when he got 66th place overall.

Winning the individual title for Class C for the third year in a row was Carson Noecker of Hartington in a time of 15:19.60. Fort Calhoun won the team title with 46 points and Sidney ended up getting second with 58 points.