Fast start leads to big Chieftain win

RAYMOND – The Yutan girls basketball team outscored Raymond Central 13-0 in the first quarter and rolled to a 49-22 win on Dec. 22 at Raymond Central High School.

The Chieftains improved to 2-4 with the win while the Mustangs remained winless at 0-5.

Raymond Central missed all 11 of their field goal attempts and turned the ball over 10 times allowing the Chieftains to sprint to a 13-0 lead after eight minutes.

The Chieftains continued to increase their lead throughout the second stanza and led 26-8 at the half.

Yutan outscored Raymond Central 14-7 in the third quarter and 9-7 in the fourth to make the final margin 27 points.

Yutan outrebounded the home team 38-24 and forced 31 Mustang turnovers.

Yutan shot a season-best 54 percent from the field and were able to convert on 5-of-12 from behind the 3-point line.

It was a different story at the free throw line for Yutan as they were able to convert on just two of their 20 attempts.

Freshman Maura Tichota led all scorers with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. She also grabbed five rebounds.