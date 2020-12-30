 Skip to main content
Fast start leads to big Chieftain win
Raymond Central basketball

BIG REBOUND: Raymond Central junior Emaree Harris grabs a board against the Yutan Chieftains during a game played at Raymond Central High School on Dec. 22.  (Staff Photo by Jason Unger)

RAYMOND – The Yutan girls basketball team outscored Raymond Central 13-0 in the first quarter and rolled to a 49-22 win on Dec. 22 at Raymond Central High School.

The Chieftains improved to 2-4 with the win while the Mustangs remained winless at 0-5.

Raymond Central missed all 11 of their field goal attempts and turned the ball over 10 times allowing the Chieftains to sprint to a 13-0 lead after eight minutes.

The Chieftains continued to increase their lead throughout the second stanza and led 26-8 at the half.

Yutan outscored Raymond Central 14-7 in the third quarter and 9-7 in the fourth to make the final margin 27 points.

Yutan outrebounded the home team 38-24 and forced 31 Mustang turnovers.

Yutan shot a season-best 54 percent from the field and were able to convert on 5-of-12 from behind the 3-point line.

It was a different story at the free throw line for Yutan as they were able to convert on just two of their 20 attempts.

Freshman Maura Tichota led all scorers with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. She also grabbed five rebounds.

Freshman Ellie Lloyd scored a career-high 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. She also led the visitors with six rebounds.

Point guard Haley Kube sank a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a career-high nine points.

Sophomore Laycee Josoff filled up the stat sheet with four points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Raymond Central junior Hannah Kile scored a team-high 10 points and added seven rebounds.

Junior Rachel Potter added six points, three steals and three rebounds.

The Chieftains next action will come on Jan. 5 when they travel to Omaha to take on the Omaha Concordia Mustangs.

Yutan’s next home game is more than two weeks away. The Chieftains return home on Jan.15 to play host to the Malcolm Clippers.

The Mustangs began play in the Weeping Water holiday tournament on Dec. 28. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

The Mustangs will play top-ranked North Bend Central at Raymond Central High School on Jan. 2 to kick off the 2021 portion of their schedule. Varsity tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

