Dedication to the game has gotten future Husker Lewis where he is at today

Besides high school baseball, Lewis has participated in his fair share of travel baseball. This summer he traveled to Georgia and played with the East Cobb Astros. His success continued there, where he was named to the Perfect Game Southeast Classic All-Tournament Team.

“I went down to Georgia this summer and that definitely helped,” Lewis said. “I was able to play with some really talented kids and kids who probably get drafted in the first round of the draft this year. Being able to pick their brains and learn from them and face some really high-level arms, gave me the perspective I needed to see what it’s going to be like in college.”

Hayden attributes a lot of his success and getting to where he is at, to his dad Peyton. He also played college baseball at Creighton and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th round back in 1999.

He has helped him and his brother Tyson, who is also a standout baseball player, by giving them a training regimen that will help them improve.