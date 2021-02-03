Chieftains roll to three tourney wins

ASHLAND – The second-ranked Yutan Chieftains improved to 15-2 on the year after three big wins in the Capitol Conference Tournament last week.
The Chieftains opened the tournament with a 55-37 opening round win over the Conestoga Cougars at Yutan High School on Jan. 27.
The Chieftains limited the Cougars to just 14 first half points, while building a 10-point lead.
Yutan limited Conestoga to just 27 percent shooting from the field and were able to win the rebound battle 35-22.
Yutan shot 45 percent from the field and sank five 3-pointers all covering for an uncharacteristic 8-of-16 performance from the foul line.
Senior all-stater guard Brady Timm led the Chieftains with 17 points and added six assists and three steals.
Junior Jake Richmond sank all five of the Chieftain 3-pointers and added 15 points.
Junior Gavin Kube also scored in double-figures finishing with 11 points to pair with nine rebounds.
Junior Carter Tichota led the Chieftains with 10 rebounds.
The win put the Chieftains into a semifinal contest with the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays at home on Jan. 28.
The game was close for the entire 32 minutes and it wasn’t until the closing minutes that the home-standing Chieftains were able to secure the 47-42 victory.
Yutan made 7-of-8 from the line over the final three minutes leading to the win over the Bluejays.
Two Chieftains accounted for 35 of the team’s 47 points.
Timm scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and junior Sam Petersen added 17 points and seven rebounds.
The win over the Jays put the Chieftains into the championship contest against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Saturday night.
Yutan controlled the game from the opening tip against the 14-2 Raiders and rolled to the 54-32 championship trophy winning victory.
The 32 points were a season-low for LVSS.
Brady Timm scored 21 points and added five rebounds and five assists.
Richmond sank three 3-pointers and finished with nine.
Yutan played Louisville on the road on Tuesday night. The story will appear in next week’s newspaper.