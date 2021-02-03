Chieftains roll to three tourney wins

ASHLAND – The second-ranked Yutan Chieftains improved to 15-2 on the year after three big wins in the Capitol Conference Tournament last week.

The Chieftains opened the tournament with a 55-37 opening round win over the Conestoga Cougars at Yutan High School on Jan. 27.

The Chieftains limited the Cougars to just 14 first half points, while building a 10-point lead.

Yutan limited Conestoga to just 27 percent shooting from the field and were able to win the rebound battle 35-22.

Yutan shot 45 percent from the field and sank five 3-pointers all covering for an uncharacteristic 8-of-16 performance from the foul line.

Senior all-stater guard Brady Timm led the Chieftains with 17 points and added six assists and three steals.

Junior Jake Richmond sank all five of the Chieftain 3-pointers and added 15 points.

Junior Gavin Kube also scored in double-figures finishing with 11 points to pair with nine rebounds.

Junior Carter Tichota led the Chieftains with 10 rebounds.

The win put the Chieftains into a semifinal contest with the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays at home on Jan. 28.