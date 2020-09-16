Chieftains make it two in a row, roll to 42-0 road win

PONCA – The Yutan Chieftain football team improved to 2-1 on the season with a dominating 42-0 shutout win on the road against Ponca on Friday night.
Yutan scored 36 points in the first half and rolled to the six touchdown win with a running clock in the second half.
Yutan rushed for 343 yards on 29 carries and added 78 more yards through the air while posting the big win.
Senior quarterback Brady Timm finished 3-of-4 through the air for 78 yards and two scores and added 88 more on the ground on just seven carries with one going for a score.
Senior Caden Egr rushed for 117 yards and a score on 12 carries.
Junior Jesse Kaiser made the most of his four carries, piling up 61 yards and two scores.
Junior Sam Petersen caught two balls for 37 yards with one of his catches going for a score.
Junior Isaiah Daniell added a 41-yard touchdown catch in the first half.
Egr paced the defense with 12 tackles from his linebacker spot.
Sophomore defensive lineman Quran Cook was disruptive the entire night finishing with eight tackles.
Will Elgert and Dillon Mahrt intercepted Ponca passes.
The Chieftains will remain on the road on Friday night when they take on the 1-2 BRLD Wolverines.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Bancroft.
BRLD defeated the Chieftains 42-27 last season in Yutan.
The Wolves have struggled this season just a year after advancing to the Class C-2 semifinals.
BRLD has been beaten the last two weeks by Oakland-Craig and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder by a combined 97-0 score.
The Wolves defeated Tekamah-Herman in week one by a score of 44-24.
