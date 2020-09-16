Cavs capture tourney crown

WAHOO – After getting rained out on Sept. 8, the Cavalier softball team waited a week in between games before traveling to Omaha to take part in the annual Omaha Mercy Invitational on Sept. 12.
The Cavaliers opened the tournament with a shaky 9-6 win over North Bend Central.
The Cavaliers scored seven runs in the first two innings and then held on for the five-inning victory.
Junior Mary Chvatal sparked the Cavalier offense from her leadoff spot with two doubles and three runs scored.
Sophomore Aubrey Sylliaasen drove in three runs with a pair of singles.
Junior Emma Kavan added a run scoring double for the Cavs.
Junior Hattie Bohac reached base twice and drove in a run.
Aubrey Sylliaasen earned the win on the mound for Neumann despite allowing seven hits and six runs in her five innings of work.
The second game of the tournament resulted in an 11-2 five inning win over host Omaha Mercy.
Neumann led 5-0 early, and with the score 5-2, the Cavaliers added six runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game away.
Chvatal finished with three more hits and scored three times.
Bohac, Aubrey Sylliaasen, sophomore Avery Mayberry and Kavan combined to drive in all 11 runs.
Junior Macy Sabatka worked five innings, allowed seven hits and two runs while striking out five.
The win over Mercy put the Cavaliers into the tournament’s championship game against the Plattsmouth Blue Devils.
The game was tied at one until the Cavaliers were able to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth to pull out the 2-1 win.
Bohac and Aubrey Sylliaasen came through with the run-scoring hits for Neumann. Bohac is hitting .500 through 17 games this season. Sylliaasen is hitting .378 and has 17 RBI.
Sabatka earned her eighth win of the season after working seven sparkling innings against the Devils.
She allowed just six hits and struck out four while allowing just one run.
She has 1.51 ERA in 10 starts and has allowed just two walks in 46.1 innings of work this season.
The three wins improved the Cavalier record to 14-3 on the season.
