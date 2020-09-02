HOOPER – The Bishop Neumann cross country teams opened the season with a meet at Logan View High School near Hooper on Aug. 27.
Temperatures nearing 100 degrees greeted competitors as they toed the line at the start of the race.
The Cavalier girls team was undeterred and turned in a solid top to bottom team performance.
Neumann finished second behind Schuyler with 36 team points.
Four Neumann runners medaled at the event, including senior Elaina Furasek who came in fourth at the meet after completing the course in 25:05.
Sophomore Ava Jochum also medaled at the meet after running ninth with a time of 26:19.
Juniors Maggie Ehrhorn and Danielle Blum finished 12th and 14th respectively at the meet after posting times of 26:58 and 27:13.
Junior Ashley Binstock finished just outside the medals in 16th place after completing the course with a time of 27:48.
The boys team finished eighth as a team at the meet after accumulating 111 team points.
Senior Peter Kavan led the Cavaliers at the meet after finishing in 23rd place with a time of 21:33.
Junior Zane Abler also finished in the top 30 after coming in 25th with a time of 21:36.
Other Neumann finishers included junior Joey Ehrhorn (30, 22:37), junior Conner Specht (35, 23:07) and senior Quinn Prochaska (36, 23:07).
