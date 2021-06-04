Velma D. Belknap

MOUNT HOPE, Kan. – Velma Dee (Mosher) Belknap, 90, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020 in Mount Hope, Kan. She was born April 24, 1930 in Lincoln to Dewitt C. Mosher and Helen R. Feuerstein. Velma graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948, married G. Cress Forney in 1950, and married Vernon “Vern” L Belknap in 1966.

For most of her life, Velma managed restaurants and catered events in and around Lincoln. She started as the hostess and became the assistant manager at Hillcrest Country Club. With her husband Vern, they manage the Wahoo Country Club (The Hilltop CC) and then the Ashland Country Club. They moved on to manage the Copper Plate, a 24-7 restaurant at the I-80 Ashland interchange. Velma managed all of the staff, schedules and accounting. She used her mother’s famous pie crust recipe to help make all of the homemade pies. During the 20-plus years here, all of Velma’s family and many friends were given the opportunity to work with her. It was well known that training with Velma gave the best background for life after the restaurant. Tales of the experiences there have been an ongoing part of family gathering conversations.