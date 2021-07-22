Sydney Jo Kenning

Throughout her journey, Sydney Jo was known by many as “Syd the Kid.” She was the pillar of her family with her undeniable strength, loving snuggles and contagious laugh. She had the opportunity to travel the country and beyond to a multitude of places including Mexico, Minneapolis, D.C., Philly, Phoenix, the Grand Canyon, and Disney World. Syd adored her sister and brother as they would do nearly anything to create an abundance of belly laughs. The water was her oasis and her charismatic smile will forever be remembered.