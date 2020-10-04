WAVERLY – Shirley Elizabeth Rine, 76, of Waverly passed away Sept. 30, 2020. Born March 18, 1944 in Trenton to Harvey J. and Florence M. (Blue) Chapman.

Shirley graduated from Trenton High School, received her BS from Kearney State College and her MA from UNL.

During Shirley’s career, she was an educator and taught Spanish and English at Deshler, Kearney, Elmwood and Lincoln Public Schools and finished her service as an administrator at Lincoln High School, retiring in 2008 after 42 years.

Shirley was a member of Chi Omega, Delta Kappa Gamma, LEA, NSEA, NEA and the Waverly Library Board.

Family members include her husband, Tom L. Rine; sons, Tom M. (Pam) Rine, K.C. (Jill) Rine, and Jay (Brenna) Rine, all of Waverly; grandchildren, Alyssa, Maggie, Mary Kate, Ross, Elizabeth, Peyton, Jordan, Camden and Keaton; sister, Catherine Reiners, McCook and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Floretta Thomsen, Patricia Lafferty and Barbara Pantenburg and brothers, James, Thomas and Oscar Chapman.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street.