RAVENNA – Sharon Gruhn, 74, of Ravenna, entered into heaven on July 1, 2021 at Kearney Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with COPD. Sharon was born on Oct. 7, 1946 in Scottsbluff, to Robert and Velma (Polk) Cox. She was the second of three children in their family. She started school in Mitchell and the family later moved to McCook, where she continued her education.

Sharon married John Behnke and to this union two children were born: Robert John and Antina Lynn. The family made their home in North Platte where Sharon worked at Linden Manor for many years as a nurse’s aide. The family then moved to McCook where she was employed by Hillcrest Nursing Home for many years. She was a CNA, worked in dietary and was an activities director for 18 years. She loved to take care of the people there.

In 1985 she fell in love with the Schwan’s delivery man – Virg Gruhn. On July 5, 1986 Virg and Sharon were married at the Methodist Church in McCook. They have had 35 wonderful years together. They lived in Omaha for a bit and then managed motels in Laramie, Wyo., Ogallala, Crete, and finally in Chadron. They moved to Ravenna in 2001 and making it their home for the past 20 years.