WESTON – Lawrence “Larry” J. and Margaret “Marty” A. Mach of rural Weston, entered into eternal rest together in an auto accident on Sept. 25, 2020 in Wahoo.

Larry and Marty were married on Sept. 22, 1979 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. They were members of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi, they were both very active in their community and held many positions throughout the surrounding area.

Marty was born on March 24, 1954 in David City to Wilbur M. and Hilda Olga (Prochaska) Coleman. She graduated from David City Aquinas High School in 1972. Through the years, Marty worked as a CNA at South Haven, Saunders Care Center and St. Joseph Villa.

Marty was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, The American Legion 254 Auxiliary and the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Rosary Society. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, baking kolaches and yodeling.

Larry was born Nov. 22, 1948 in North Bend, to Anton and Helen (Sedlacek) Mach. He graduated from Prague High School in 1967. He served his country in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged. Larry worked for Goodyear for forty years until his retirement.