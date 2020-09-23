Wimmer tends to forgotten cemetery

Over the Poor Farm’s almost 100-year existence, the property had roughly 12 managers, the last being Peter Matulka who only leased it for a year before the farm was voted to be sold in 1962.

In 1963, it was bought by Howard and Mildred Richter from the county for $86,000, a 98.8% increase from when the county originally purchased the land in 1877.

The farm was bought 21 years later by Daniel R. Bartek trustees who conveyed it to the relatives of Bartek. It remained with the family until the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD) purchased the land in 2000.

LPNNRD used the land to develop Lake Wanahoo which broke ground in 2010 and opened its doors to the public two years later. During the planning process, LPNNRD and the Corps of Engineers was aware of the cemetery and intentionally armored the area so that no wave action or deterioration would harm the cemetery, LPNNRD General Manager Eric Gottschalk said.

Cajka found that there were 13 known commitals buried in the Poor Farm cemetery including a father and his three children, who drowned. Cajka said that burials stopped after 1907 due to the fact that relatives of the residence began taking their loved ones to nearby cemeteries.