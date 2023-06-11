On Feb. 14, 2014, my name was on the cover of the Fremont Tribune for the first time. At 19 years old, I declared I would run for city council in Fremont’s fourth ward. Though I would go on to lose that race, I was eventually elected in 2016. By 2020 I had announced that I would not run again.

I have pursued several creative endeavors since getting off the city council. I’ve made music, written books and acted in short films. One thing has remained the same in my journey, I am constantly reading. Reading has given me a massive advantage in my life, and I would love to share this experience with you in this new column that I will call “What I’m Reading.”

The first book I’d like to share is “Wild Bill: The true story of the American Frontier’s first gunfighter” by Tom Clavin.

Before he was known as “Wild Bill,” he was James Butler Hickok, and through letters and official documents, Tom Clavin pieced together a detailed biography on the life of Wild Bill, from birth to death. Through an impressive amount of research, Clavin is able to start Hickok’s story in Ireland before the family eventually immigrated to New England and beyond. As you read, you learn about Hickok’s family, brothers and childhood before he traveled to Kansas, or “Cansas,” as he spelled it in letters to his brother Horace.

The detailed accounts of his time as an Army Scout, lawman and gunman give more depth to the life of Wild Bill and the times he lived through. Readers will find Hickok a large, barrel-chested man, capable of extreme violence, yet immaculately dressed and courteous. “Part explorer, part hunter, part romantic figure, and part gunslinger,” as Clavin says. As George Armstrong Custer described, “Wild Bill was a Plainsman in every sense of the word, yet unlike any other of his class.”

The part of the book that stuck with me the most was Hickok’s behavior toward the end of his life. As he aged, his public reputation was still highly regarded. It seemed he knew it was only a matter of time before someone would test his prizefighter reputation and get the best of him. In letters to his wife Agnes while in Deadwood, South Dakota, we read that Hickok was troubled by a terrible premonition. While he may not have had the heart to tell her exactly what he felt, he told a close friend, “Charley, I feel this is going to be my last camp, and I won’t leave it alive.” Unfortunately for Wild Bill, he was right. On Aug. 2, 1876, a man known as “Crooked Nose Jack” shot Wild Bill from behind during a card game.

As someone who grew up watching Jeff Bridge’s movie “Wild Bill” and having vacationed in Deadwood more than once, I opened this book with a bit of trepidation. Would my Western hero hold to my ideals of him, or would I find out that his legend was just another dime novel fabrication? Fortunately for me, this biography not only upheld my brave and tough image of James Butler Hickok but was also well-rounded enough to show the more relatable and human aspects of Wild Bill’s life, which were often overlooked. If you or someone you know is fascinated by Wild Bill Hickok or Gunfighters of the Old West, I highly recommend “Wild Bill” by Tom Clavin.