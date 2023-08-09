WAHOO — A Weston man was charged last month with first-degree sexual assault of a Wahoo woman after more than a year of investigation. On July 31, he pleaded not guilty.

On May 5, 2022, then 31-year-old John G. Wonka attended a Cinco De Mayo party at a Weston home, where he met a 22-year-old woman, according to the affidavit for Wonka’s arrest filed on July 7.

The affidavit alleges that Wonka offered the 22-year-old woman at least two tequila shots after they met, which the woman accepted and drank along with one margarita. The woman soon began to feel sick and was helped to a bedroom.

According to the affidavit, the woman fell asleep and woke up with her pants pulled down and Wonka on top of her and penetrating her. The woman shouted, “No, you’re not my boyfriend,” and Wonka is alleged to have continued to attempt to penetrate the woman. He then told the woman to get on top of him, and the woman ran to the bathroom, telling Wonka that she was going to throw up.

At 1:57 a.m., the woman texted her boyfriend from the bathroom, asking him for help. She then ran out of the house and called the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office to report a sexual assault. She is said to have met deputies at the United States Postal Service office in Weston, about two blocks from the house.

The woman later went to Methodist Women’s Hospital to have a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) examination performed. Wonka was also detained that morning by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Methodist Women’s Hospital, where he was served a court order by the Nebraska State Patrol to have physical characteristics recorded, as well as DNA tests.

Results from the SANE test matched Wonka’s DNA, confirming that there had been sexual contact between Wonka and the woman. According to the affidavit, the woman’s and Wonka’s cell phones were searched, turning up no evidence of a prior relationship between the two.

At the time, Wonka was a candidate in the primary election for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat. Wonka did not withdraw from the race and lost to incumbent John Smaus.

According to court records, Wonka was notified of the charges against him on July 7.