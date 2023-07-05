NEBRASKA CITY — Solid play resulted in the Empire Netting and Fence Seniors finishing with a 2-1 record in the Eastern Nebraska League Tournament last week. Waverly started things off by beating Hickman 11-10 and Modern Real Estate 4-1 and then lost to Blair 4-0 in the finals.

A week after knocking off Hickman, the Seniors were back in action against them on June 27. In a back-and-forth contest, Waverly held on for a one-run victory.

The biggest inning for Empire Netting and Fence was the first, where they put up four runs.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom half of the inning, Owen Carrillo singled to left field out of the leadoff spot. He came around to score and tie the game when Hunter Thoms put a ball in play to second and an error was committed.

Another error by Hickman on a hit to third by Bruin Sampson knocked in Thoms and gave Waverly a 2-1 edge.

With two outs, Empire Netting and Fence capped off the first with two more runs. Driving them in was Landon Oelke with an infield single and then a walk by Hickman that made it 4-1.

Throughout the rest of the game, both teams continued to swing hot bats, which led to the contest being tied at 10-10 heading to the later stages.

With the same score in the bottom of the sixth, Waverly set up a prime scoring opportunity with a single by Sampson to center and then Ethan Von Busch was walked. Two batters later, Oelke singled to right field driving in Sampson and putting Empire Netting and Fence up by one.

In the seventh, Zach Schwang came on and did the job on the mound to get Waverly the win. He struck out the first batter and then induced a fly out and ground out.

Driving in two runs with at least two hits for Empire Netting and Fence were Sampson, Oelke and Thoms. Garrett Rine and Carillo both had one RBI.

Starting the game was James Van Cleave who went 2.1 innings, gave up five earned runs and had two strikeouts. Nate Leininger surrendered no earned runs and had one strikeout and Schwang gave up no earned and struck out one batter.

Next up, Waverly took on the host Modern Real Estate for the south division title on June 28. A solid pitching performance from Sampson powered Empire Netting and Fence to a three run victory.

Getting off to a good start was Waverly with a Thoms single to left field and then a Sampson hit that Nebraska City made an error on in the bottom of the first with one out. Driving in both runners was Drew Koch with a double to center field.

Leading 2-1 and heading to the mid part of the game, Empire Netting and Fence got a run in the fourth on a single to left field by Schwang and then Sampson grounded out to third base driving in Carillo in the fifth.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Koch and Sampson and Schwang drove in one run apiece.

Following the win over Nebraska City, Netting and Fence traveled to play Blair for the ENBL Tournament Title on June 28. A tough hitting night for Waverly ended up with them falling by a final of 4-0.

Getting two hits for Empire Netting and Fence was Carillo and Thoms came up with one hit.

Owen Schieffer took the loss on the mound and pitched 3.1 innings, gave up two earned runs and had two strikeouts. In relief, Kael Lade went 2.1 innings, gave up one earned run and had three strikeouts and Schwang pitched 0.1 innings and struck out one batter.

The Seniors have an extended break now until July 12 when they play a doubleheader at Grand Island at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.