Two weeks after Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes declared a water emergency for the city, residents responded by nearly cutting their water usage in half.

At the Waverly City Council’s July 11 meeting — held for a second consecutive time at the Waverly Community Foundation Building to accommodate a larger audience — Public Works Director Tracey Whyman reported that the city’s water usage had dropped 44% from the city’s June average daily usage. That equates to 621,562 gallons used per day in the first 10 days of July, compared with 1,113,000 used per day in June.

“Huge shoutout to the citizens of Waverly,” said council member Aaron Hummel. “I don’t know what number I expected two weeks ago, but I am amazed at what they did, and I want to thank every one of them that conserved water or did something to help.”

In that same stretch of time, drought conditions in the area have improved, from “exceptional drought” to “severe drought” as of July 11, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s U.S. Drought Monitor.

That’s the good news. The other reality is that Waverly’s wells are still pumping at levels lower than desired, and Waverly likely won’t see groundwater levels impacted by recent rains for more than a year.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Hummel said.

Whyman said that while many of the city’s well levels have risen since the council’s June 27 meeting, most of them still have a ways to go before reaching normal levels. The majority of the city’s 11 wells increased somewhere between four-tenths of a foot and two feet during those two weeks.

The other problem, according to David Miesbach — the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s Groundwater Unit Supervisor — is that rainfall does not make immediate impacts on groundwater supply.

Miesbach, a Waverly resident, gave a presentation during the meeting detailing Waverly’s geologic predicament, which makes the city reliant on groundwater in an area that stretches to Eagle and Walton, but not much farther.

Miesbach explained that groundwater is refilled in a process called “recharge,” in which precipitation seeps through the earth into an aquifer. That process adds an average of 2.3 inches of water to the aquifer each year, and it can take several years for the water to reach the aquifer. So, although the area has received more than eight inches of rain since June 1, the aquifer is working with water that has been deposited in three straight dry years.

“We’ve had three dry years in a row; we haven’t had recharge,” Miesbach said. “That’s why the wells (have been) going the wrong way. It’s not that we’re using more water. It’s just that there isn’t water there to use.”

Miesbach also noted that recent increases in groundwater levels come from shifts in water underground.

“Groundwater is continually moving, and it always moves from high to low,” he said.

On the agenda for the council was whether to approve the second reading on an ordinance that would charge households an extra $5 per 1,000 gallons of water used after reaching 10,000 gallons for the month.

The proposed ordinance proved controversial at the June 27 council meeting, with a number of citizens speaking out against it. Council member Abbey Pascoe voted against the ordinance, saying it could put citizens in tough financial positions.

“The last thing that I want to do or have my name attached to is putting any families in financial hardship because they can’t give water to their children,” Pascoe said at the June 27 meeting.

Hummel and council member David Jespersen said at the time that they wanted to see if the city’s water situation improved in the two weeks between meetings. They both voted in support of the ordinance in case the city’s situation warranted it after the three council meetings needed to approve the ordinance.

After little discussion, the council voted 3-1 at the July 11 meeting — with Pascoe voting no — to move the ordinance on to a third and final reading at the July 25 council meeting.

Hummel said after the meeting that he voted for the ordinance, as the council needs to “wait and see” what happens before July 25.

“We need to continue to (conserve), so let’s give it another two weeks and look at it,” he said. “In two weeks, it’s going to be a tough decision.”