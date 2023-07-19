Odds are if you start a tournament off with a loss, your chances of winning become drastically lower. But the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors didn’t let that faze them as they won two games on July 11 and then another on July 12 to win the Class B Area 3 Tournament in Valley.

Those victories for Waverly were against Wayne 9-1 and 9-8 and then Springfield by a final of 8-3.

After beating Wayne, who was undefeated on Tuesday, Netting and Fence turned around and played them again in the championship game on July 12. In come-from-behind fashion, Waverly pulled off the one-run victory to qualify for state.

Heading to the later stages of the contest, Empire Netting and Fence found themselves in a bad position down 8-4. They started chipping away at their deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth.

With no outs, Zach McElhose reached base on an error on a hit to third base. That was followed up by a pop out and then a strikeout.

Next through the line were Connor Gunderson, Connor Schere and Cole Dubas, who all laced singles that drove in one run apiece. This pulled Waverly back within one of Wayne at 8-7.

In their final at-bat in the seventh, Empire Netting and Fence loaded the bases thanks to a pair of walks and an error committed by Wayne.

With one out, Hunter Kroese grounded out and the Blue Devils tried to pull a double play. A wild throw from second to first brought home McElhose and James Schmidt and gave Waverly a one-run advantage.

Empire Netting and Fence took the field one more time with the title on the line in the bottom half of the inning. Kroese carried the team to the finish line on the mound by inducing a pair of pop outs and then a ground out for the win.

All getting at least one hit and driving in two runs in the victory were Kroese, Gunderson and Schere. Schmidt, Dubas and Owen Glassburner all had one RBI.

Logan Chloupek started the game and pitched 2.2 innings, gave up six earned runs and had two strikeouts. Coming on for the final 4.1 innings was Kroese, who surrendered no earned runs.

To get the second matchup with Wayne, Waverly first had to beat Springfield in their second game, on July 11. After falling to them earlier in the tournament, Empire Netting and Fence bounced back with an 8-3 win to eliminate them.

Down 3-1 going to the bottom of the third, Waverly was able to get their bats going and found a way to scratch across three runs and take the lead.

McElhose scored the first run on a passed ball and then Dubas hit a sacrifice fly to left field, driving in Schmidt. An error at second base scored Gunderson and gave Empire Netting and Fence a 4-3 advantage.

Four more insurance runs were put up by Waverly in the fourth and sixth as they held on to win the contest by five.

Leading the charge for Empire Netting and Fence with one hit and two RBIs was Dubas. Schmidt, Kroese, Gunderson and Schere finished with one RBI.

Jace Kroger handled the first five innings on the mound and gave up two earned runs and struck out three batters. Quade Kment pitched two innings in relief and surrendered no runs and had one strikeout.

Waverly’s first game out of the losers bracket on Tuesday came against the then-undefeated Wayne. With their backs against the wall, Empire Netting and Fence dominated the Blue Devils by eight runs in five innings of work.

Brady Schieffer had a great game at the plate with two hits and three runs batted in. Finishing with two RBIs were Kroese and Schmidt, Gunderson, Schere. Dubas came up with one RBI.

Crew Verkamp went all five innings on the mound and gave up no earned runs and had three strikeouts.

Waverly started the Class B State Tournament on July 15 in Alliance. They currently have a 1-1 record with a win over Gering to start the tourney and then an extra inning loss to Seward.