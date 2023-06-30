WAVERLY — Even as recent storms showered eastern Nebraska in the past week, the effects of drought remain.

Neighboring municipalities like Lincoln, Ashland, Ceresco and Eagle have enacted voluntary water restrictions to preserve water in the Dakota Aquifer that serves the northern half of Lancaster County and much of Saunders County.

Others — like the Lancaster Rural Water District — have taken measures one step further, issuing mandatory water restrictions in recent weeks. With its own wells dropping to concerning levels, Waverly may soon take similar action.

At the June 27 Waverly City Council meeting — moved from the city offices to the Waverly Community Foundation Building to accommodate a larger crowd — citizens turned out to voice their thoughts about an ordinance on the evening’s agenda that would charge residences an extra $5 per 1,000 gallons of water used after reaching 10,000 gallons for the month.

The ordinance would be the next step after the voluntary restrictions Mayor Bill Gerdes announced on June 3, asking residents to water lawns only three days per week.

At that point, Waverly’s daily water usage and well levels already met the criteria to warrant a water emergency. But in the past month, Waverly’s water usage has continued to rise, while well water levels have dropped.

In a brief presentation, Waverly Public Works Director Tracey Whyman painted a bleak picture of the city’s and Lancaster County’s water situation. From January to the end of May, the Lincoln Airport reported 4.34 inches of precipitation, the least of any of the previous 14 years. Last year, the figure was 10.59, 11.84 in 2021 and 9.06 in 2020.

Whyman then presented graphs detailing the city’s well levels, which have continued on a downward trajectory since precipitation became scarce last August. A number of the city’s 11 wells — some of which reach 150 feet into the earth — are within five feet of bottoming out.

Meanwhile, Waverly’s water usage has climbed as weather has turned warmer and sprinklers have kicked on. In the first 23 days of June, the city pumped just under 25 million gallons, Whyman said. That was more than all of May and nearly triple the 9.5 million gallons used in April.

Gerdes enacted the voluntary water restrictions after a weeklong stretch in late May when the city was pumping more than one million gallons per day. Whyman said that wouldn’t be a problem if rain was coming down to replenish the aquifer.

“We could have 50 wells in the ground right now, but (the ones we have) are running to the end of their screen,” Whyman said. “We’re going to start pumping air soon if the aquifer continues to drop. That’s the problem. We don’t have gas in the tank.”

Waverly resident Andrea Zeigler asked Whyman why the city didn’t take preventative action sooner to avoid a water shortage.

“We were hoping that we would see our usual May and June normal rainfall,” Whyman said. “Now, we’ve come to the point where we did not get our June normal rainfall, so we’re at where we’re at.”

Several residents spoke out against the ordinance and the additional fee imposed beyond 10,000 gallons used. Former city councilman Joe Dalton called the $5 charge “arbitrary” and “capricious.” Samantha Binder argued that the 10,000-gallon threshold would be restrictive to families with more than three people, assuming each person used 3,000 gallons of water per month. Doug Busch said the fee would have a harmful, “duplicative” impact on water bills.

The mayor stood pat that the ordinance is intended to curb water usage, which he noted continued to rise in June despite the voluntary restrictions in place.

“It’s basically a deterrent fee,” he said. “Is it arbitrary and capricious? Maybe. But something’s got to be done.”

Council member Abbey Pascoe said she would not support the $5 charge included in the ordinance because of its potential impact on families.

“I understand that we’re almost out of water, I get 100% that we have to do something,” Pascoe said. “But the last thing that I want to do or have my name attached to is putting any families in financial hardship because they can’t give water to their children.”

Other members of the public echoed critiques on social media of the city for recently filling the new Waverly Aquatic Center, which council member Aaron Hummel said holds 252,000 gallons of water.

“If this was thought of on June 3, why did we fill a second pool, knowing that this may become an issue?” Binder asked.

Gerdes said that if the city had not filled the pool, it would be impossible for the city to utilize its warranty with the pool’s contractor.

Council member David Jespersen said he knows the timing of filling the pool was “terrible.” But he said that concern needs to be put aside.

“If we don’t fill it and there are cracks, there’s something faulty, and in three months we’ve got water and we fill it up and it’s leaking, we have to pay for things as opposed to figuring it out now,” he said. “The optics aren’t great there, and we are aware of that. But I think we have to move that off to the side.”

Hummel and Jespersen agreed that the ordinance’s water rate increase could eventually become necessary, but neither liked it as their first choice. Hummel noted that municipal ordinances generally take three votes to pass. By the time a third vote would take place at the July 25 council meeting, the city’s situation could be improved.

Or, in the case that water usage continues to increase and drought conditions persist, Jespersen suggested the council could waive the ordinance’s final reading at the July 11 meeting and implement the new rate. Jespersen said two weeks could be enough time to communicate to citizens that water cutbacks are needed.

“I think the idea of buying us at least two weeks to get the education out and see if we can make a blip is worth it,” Jespersen said.

Hummel said he wants people to know that he would like to avoid raising rates, but that he wants people to do their part.

“If we continue to use water at the rate we're using, I think it's evident that we'll have zero water,” Hummel said. “None of us want to get to that point, so what sacrifices are we willing to make right now?”

Hummel and Jespersen voted to move the ordinance forward to a second reading, while Pascoe voted against the motion. The motion carried with a 2-1 vote. Council member Dave Nielson was absent.

Another criticism leveled against the council at the meeting was the effectiveness of its communication to the public about the need for water conservation. Some suggested the city pass out flyers at the upcoming Fourth of July parade, while others recommended email blasts. City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said she would be open to any ideas.

“If you have a great way to connect to a lot of people, I would be interested in hearing that,” she said.