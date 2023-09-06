ASHLAND — In a battle of top five opponents, the Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo Football Team knocked off Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood 28-21 on Sept. 1 in Ashland. Despite getting out-gained by the Bluejays 218 to 187 yards, the Warriors capitalized on good special teams play to get the win.

“We really didn’t put together a long drive all night,” Wahoo head coach Chad Fox said. “We had really good field position because we had good kick returns again. Our defense played pretty good and set up some short fields and we capitalized on those short fields which was very crucial for us.”

On the first drive, A-G did a good job of moving the football down the field methodically. They capped things off with Dane Jacobsen throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Drake Zimmerman that gave the Bluejays a 7-0 edge.

On the ensuing kickoff, Kip Brigham returned the ball inside the A-G 35-yard line. Wahoo capitalized on the field position by tying the game up with a two-yard rush into the end zone by Noah Bordovsky.

The scoring in the quarter was capped off with A-G dialing up a big play. Jacobsen found his favorite target Zimmerman for a 65-yard completion that went the distance. After the extra point from Payden Alexander, the Bluejays had a 14-7 edge.

To start the second, the Warriors went to work tying the game. They did exactly that when Kaden Christen hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jase Kimenski in the back of the end zone.

Later in the half, Wahoo had another prime opportunity to score with the ball back. Sam Edmonds used his athletic ability to cap off the drive with an eight-yard catch for a score from Kaminski.

Connecting on his third extra point of the half was Emilio Zaragoza which put the Warriors in front 21-14 at the break.

Both teams ramped up the defensive intensity in the third and kept each other off the board.

During the fourth, the Bluejays were finally able to put together another scoring drive. For the third time in the game, Drake Zimmerman found the end zone on an eight-yard run to tie the game.

Another solid return from Wahoo set them up with a short field to work with on their next possession. They were able to continue and get positive yards and keep the clock running.

With under a minute, Bordovsky rushed in for a three-yard score that put the Warriors back up by seven. The whole night, Bordovsky did a good job moving forward on short yard situations which helped Wahoo keep drives alive.

“He ran really hard tonight and we just kept feeding him,” Fox said. “He did a good job in the short yardage when we needed someone to find a way and get one or two yards. The line also did a tremendous job blocking.”

Even with just a little time left, A-G moved the ball down the field quickly and got inside the Warriors 30 yard line. On the final play of the game, Jacobsen heaved up a throw to the right corner of the end zone that was intercepted by Josh Edmonds.

“Tonight was not our night as we shot ourselves in the foot one too many times,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “Give credit to Wahoo as they were well coached and played a great game. We are proud of our kids for not folding in the face of adversity, but sticking together throughout the game. To have an opportunity to tie the ball game at the end was a testament to their character. We will learn from this and be better for it.”

Throwing for 93 yards and two touchdowns for Wahoo was Kaminski. Christen had one catch for 13 yards and a score and Sam Edmonds had two catches for 21 yards and got in the end zone once.

Rushing for 87 yards and two scores was the junior Bordovsky.

Eli Emerson piled up eight tackles and Braylon Iversen had seven. Luke Specht ended up with six tackles and Eli Shada, Barrett Lavaley and Jake Scanlon all had five tackles.

Completing 11 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns was Jacobsen for A-G. Zimmerman had 136 receiving yards and two scores and then rushed for another 123 yards and a touchdown.

Pilling up 15 tackles was Thomas Spears and Austyn Cote had 11 tackles and a sack. Getting five tackles was Tobin Engelhard while Isaac Carson, Ty Carey, Colton Cerveny, Aidan Washburn and Jackson Nielson all finished with four tackles.

This week the Warriors hit the road and play Auburn at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The Bluejays are also in action on the same day at the same time at Class C-1 No. 5 Aurora.