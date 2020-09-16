Warriors host meet at Wanahoo

WAHOO – For the first time the annual Wahoo Cross Country Invitational was held at Lake Wanahoo on a cool and cloudy afternoon in Wahoo on Sept. 10.
The Warrior boys team finished seventh at the meet after accumulating 131 team points.
Wahoo junior Michael Robinson turned in the best performance for the hosts. He ran 15th at the meet after completing the 5K course with a time of 17:58.
Junior Carson Reynolds was on the heels of his teammate the entire way and ended up 19th place with a time of 18:11.
Other Warrior varsity competitors included junior Luke Polacek (45, 19:29), Freshman Kyler Elliot (55, 19:57) and freshman Keegan Brigham (56, 20:03).
The girls team ended up sixth at the meet after scoring 103 team points.
Sophomore Megan Robinson turned in the top performance for the girls squad. She completed the course with a time of 23:55, good enough for 26th place at the home meet.
Sophomore Esmerelda Perez turned in a solid performance on Thursday and ended up in 29th place with a time of 24:41.
Other Warrior finishers included freshman Cadence Bailar (39, 25:35), sophomore Grace Darling (40, 25:36) and junior Kadee Johnson (41, 25:45).
