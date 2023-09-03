On Monday we played 10 Point Pitch. Coming in First place was Joy Shanahan, second place was Dave Konecky, third place was Cindy Ullery and fourth place was Twila Wade.

On Tuesday and Thursday we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon we played Bingo and Bunco. In Bingo, the lucky winners were Gladys Cihal and Emily Pacula. In Bunco, the winners were Karen Pokorski, Bernice Houska, Melissa Konecky and Dolores Woita.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Baudler and Deputy Christ joined us for lunch. It was great to have them. In the afternoon, we played Bridge.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi in the morning. In the afternoon, we played Pinochle. Coming in First place was Dave Konecky, second place was Cindy Ullery and third place was Bernie Sladky.

On Friday afternoon, we played cards. In the Pitch game, coming in First place was Joy Shanahan and second place was Wilma Wolfe. In Pinochle, coming in First place was Cindy Ullery, second place was Cheryl Ell and third place was Sarah Kruse.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4.00/meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Sept 11: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, Sept 12: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bingo; 1 p.m., Bunco

Wednesday, Sept 13: 1 p.m., Bridge

Thursday, Sept 14: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 9:30 a.m., Board meeting; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, Sept 15: 1 p.m., Birthday Party with Joe Cockson entertainment; 2 p.m., Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.