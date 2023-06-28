WAHOO — Wahoo Public Schools students may have some new consequences for using their cellphones in class if a proposed policy is approved at next month’s school board meeting.

At the board’s June 19 meeting, Superintendent Brandon Lavaley ran through a list of proposed amendments to school policies — part of an ongoing process of reviewing the district’s policy handbook — including one having to do with the district’s phone confiscation protocols.

The policy currently reads that cellphones and electronic devices can be “confiscated immediately,” and that administrators will return the device to the child’s parent or guardian after a meeting with that parent or guardian.

Lavaley said the policy in place is one of the harsher cellphone-related policies he’s seen implemented in public school districts. Some districts have no policies regarding cellphones at all.

“That’s where my question came up within (a policy committee meeting),” Lavaley said to the board. “Do you want it stated that the parent or guardian has to obtain it and meet? Or does it just go back to the student at the end of the day?”

Board member Mike Hancock pointed out that the policy is likely not being followed by staff already.

“Whatever we do have, we have to follow it, and we’re not,” Hancock said.

He proposed a three-strike system in which students, on strike one, would have their phone taken away by a teacher for the rest of the day. The second strike would result in lost access to their phone for an entire day, or making parents and guardians aware of the issue. On the third strike, parents or guardians would be called in for a meeting.

The proposed consequences are preliminary and would be reviewed in a policy committee meeting and brought back to the board to be approved or rejected at a future meeting.

Board member Mike Hancock, however, suggested it could be worth looking into banning cellphones entirely.

“That wouldn’t make me any friends if we did something like that, but it would be something interesting to explore,” Hancock said.

He said he attended a conference last fall where students shared their experiences with cellphones in the classroom. Some said they benefited from not having their phone throughout the day.

“Three of the eight students talked about the no-cellphone policy at their school and how much pressure it took off of them all,” Hancock said.

Board member Renae Feilmeier was against that proposal for safety reasons. If there were a security breach at one of the district’s schools, cellphones would allow students to contact their parents.

“That’s the reality of the world we live in,” Feilmeier said. “If there’s an active shooter, I want my kid to have a phone in the classroom.”

No action was taken to change the cellphone policy, though Board President Brett Eddie suggested that faculty be consulted before a new policy takes effect.