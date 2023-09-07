WAVERLY — In the home opener for the 2023 season, the Class B No. 4 Waverly Football Team blew out Beatrice 42-0 on Sept. 1. The Vikings compiled 450 yards of offense in the contest and held Beatrice to just 16 yards.

Waverly opened up the game by going to the air with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Maahs to Owen Stoddard. After an Evan Kastens extra point, the Vikings led 7-0.

Kastens used his legs not just for extra points, but to find the end zone as well. He carried the ball from one-yard out in for a score which put Waverly up 14-0 at the end of the quarter.

The Vikings continued to lean on Kastens into the second where he had two more rushing touchdowns from 12 and seven yards out. After he connected on two more extra points Waverly led 28-0 heading into halftime.

Following a strong first half, the Vikings continued rolling in the third. They found the end zone once again on a 22-yard quarterback scramble from Maahs.

The extra point from Kastens extended Waverly’s advantage to 35-0 going to the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings closed things out with one more score. It came on an eight-yard run by Aden Smith which increased Waverly’s lead to 42 points in the end.

Completing 15 passes for 247 yards and one score was Maahs. He also rushed the ball four times for 66 yards and another touchdown.

Carrying the ball 11 times for 52 yards and three touchdowns was Kastens and Smith had 41 rushing yards and one score. Stoddard ended up with four catches for 52 yards and found the end zone once.

Getting six tackles and recovering one fumble was Harrison Smith. Also coming up with six tackles were Smith and Gavin Ruskamp while Brayden Canoyer ended with four tackles and Gabe Griffin had three.

Next up for the Vikings is a road game at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 8 against Mount Michael Benedictine. The Knights lost to Ralston 28-14 in their last time out.