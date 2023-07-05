VALPARAISO- The Valparaiso Post 371 Juniors earned a hard fought 7-6 victory over Brester Construction at home on June 28. They were also on the wrong side of an 8-4 defeat on June 27 to the York Cornerstone Kings.

On Wednesday against Brester Construction, things did not start off well for the Juniors, who fell behind 3-0 after the top of the first.

Valparaiso bounced back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own to draw with one. With two runners on, Wyatt Jelinek grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Hunter Sykes, and then Owen Kreikemeier singled on a fly ball to second driving in Lucas Den Hartog.

Later on, in the bottom of the third, the Juniors trailed 4-2 when Den Hartog singled to third and Jelinek came up with a single to left field.

Two plays later, it was Jelinek who stole home to pull Valparaiso with one. The game became tied at four apiece when Ben Kliment singled to the shortstop, driving in Kreikemeier.

For the first time in the game, the Juniors took the lead at 5-4 in the fourth with a single to center field by Sykes that scored Kendol Benes.

In the fifth inning, the bases became loaded for Valparaiso thanks to a pair of walks and a single by Kliment on a bunt back to the pitcher. A balk allowed Kreikemeier to cross home and Tucker Matulka scored on a groundout by Benes.

During their last at-bat, Brester Construction plated two runs with a steal of home and a double. On that hit that scored a run, Valparaiso got the third out of the game with a good throw from Kreikemeier at first to the third baseman Matulka.

Getting at least one hit and driving in one run were Sykes, Jelinek, Kreikemeier, Kliment and Benes.

Earning the win on the mound was Matulka who pitched 5.2 innings, gave up five earned runs and struck out eight batters. In relief, Den Hartog pitched 0.1 innings and recorded the final out.

Against Cornerstone, Valparaiso was able to outhit their opponent ten to four but still lost 8-4. A big reason for that was the fact that the Juniors committed three errors.

The best inning in the game for Valparaiso came in the bottom of the seventh when they put up two runs down 8-2.

With one out, Den Hartog and Jelinek singled to the shortstop. They both came around to score on a single to center by Kreikemeier and a ground out by Matulka.

Finishing with one run batted in were Kreikemeier and Matulka.

Taking the loss on the mound was Matulka who pitched four innings, gave up six earned runs and had five strikeouts. Den Hartog pitched 1.1 and gave up one earned run and Kliment went 1.2 innings and allowed no runs.

This week Valparaiso had their final home game of the regular season at York on July 5. They will be taking part in the Class B Area 4 District Tournament at Wahoo starting on July 7.