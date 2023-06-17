LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 65 impaired drivers from the road during the annual campaign Click It or Ticket campaign to begin the summer travel season.

“Nebraska roadways have had a busy start to summer,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers were also busy over the last three weeks, working to help start the summer travel season safely across Nebraska.”

During the campaign, which ran from May 15 through June 4, troopers arrested 65 drivers for driving under the influence. Troopers also issued over 100 citations for seat belt and child safety seat violations. Click It or Ticket is a nationwide campaign designed to increase seat belt use through enforcement and education efforts.

Troopers also issued citations for speeding (1,587), including 65 citations for speeding at over 100 miles per hour, no seat belt (79), improper child restraint (24), open alcohol container (34), minor in possession (28) and driving under suspension (109). Troopers also performed 870 motorist assists during the campaign.

“Summer is just getting started and safe travel will be a key to making great memories on your summer road trips,” said Bolduc. “No matter where the road takes you this summer, wear your seat belt, always drive sober, put your phone down, and have a safe trip.”

Throughout the summer, troopers will be participating in several localized campaigns to promote safe travel in communities across the entire state. Click It or Ticket was made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.