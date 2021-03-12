Sylliaasen earns Scholastic Writing Award

HASTINGS – Hastings College will recognize 19 outstanding young writers from across Nebraska as an affiliate of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards during a virtual ceremony on March 8 at 7 p.m.

Logan Sylliaasen of Wahoo will be honored in the Science Fiction and Fantasy category and was also a Gold Key and American Voices nominee.

The award program is one of the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition programs for creative students in grades 7-12. This is the second year Hastings College has been an affiliate for the writing awards.

Award recipients will be recognized during the virtual ceremony, which will also feature Matt Mason, the Nebraska State Poet, as a keynote speaker.

“We were very fortunate to receive many submissions this year from across the state. Reading through different writing entries was just wonderful, as there are many talented, young writers in Nebraska.

"We’re honored to celebrate and recognize the top award recipients,” said Dr. Ben Waller, Hastings College professor of English and chair of the Languages and Literatures Department.