RAYMOND — A solid performance in the service game helped the Raymond Central volleyball team get a quality victory over Louisville at home on Sept. 7. In total, the Mustangs had 17 aces to go along with 38 kills.

Savannah Masek started things out with a pair of aces that put Raymond Central up by six. Another ace, this time by Quincy Cotter extended the Mustang’s edge out 16-3.

Madelyn Lubischer closed out the first set with a kill off the right side that gave Raymond Central a 25-6 victory.

Things continued rolling for the Mustangs into the second set. They were able to hold Louisville under 10 points once again at 25-9 after a kill on the left side by Cotter.

Early in the third, it was tied at five when Taylor Oldfied got a kill. That was followed up by a block from Alexa Otto that increased Raymond Central’s lead to 8-6.

Late in the set, the Lions tied things up at 20 when Lubischer got a kill. This sparked a five-point run that was closed out by a kill from Otto in the middle.

On top of the offensive stats, defensively the Mustangs ended up with 46 digs and 38 assists.

Cotter had an outstanding match with 15 kills, six aces, 13 digs and one assist. Ending up with 11 kills, three aces, 12 digs and two assists was Lubischer, and Leslie Bos ended up with seven kills, two aces, two digs and one assist.

Savannah Masek did a good job keeping her team in set with 32 assists, six digs and three aces.

Two days later, Raymond Central hit the road and took on David City. Despite battling to the end in each set, the Mustangs were swept by the Scouts.

Trailing 7-5 in the first set, Leslie Bos got an ace to pull Raymond Central within one. That was followed up by another ace, this time by Otto that made it 11-9 in favor of David City.

The Scouts continued to win the battle at the net in the first set and as a result, won by six points at 25-19.

Things were different in the second with the Mustangs playing from ahead instead of from behind. David City managed to come back towards the end and were leading 24-22 when Bos rose to the occasion and got a kill to pull her team within one.

It ended up not being enough with the Scouts getting a 25-23 set win and a 2-0 match lead over Raymond Central on the next point.

Once again, the Mustangs got out of the blocks hot in the third with a kill from Cotter and a block by Otto that put Raymond Central in front 11-7 in the third. That lead wouldn’t last with David City mounting a comeback that got them another win by an identical score of 25-23.

For the match, the Mustangs finished with a .111 hitting percentage and 31 kills. They also had eight blocks, six aces, 47 digs and 29 assists.

Cotter led the team with 16 kills, five digs and one assist and Lubischer finished with seven kills, one block, one ace, two digs and one assist. Racking up 25 assists, 10 digs and two kills was Masek.

Raymond Central took part in the East Butler Triangular on Sept. 12. The Mustangs return home to take on Fort Calhoun at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14.