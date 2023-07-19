For the second straight year, the Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors qualified for the Class B State Juniors Legion Tournament with a 6-1 win over Elkhorn Training Camp on July 12 at Sam Crawford Field. A strong pitching performance from Cody Hesser who went seven innings, gave up no earned runs and had six strikeouts carried the Blues to the Area 4 tournament title.

“Cody has done that all year for us,” Wahoo Juniors Coach Kyle Weyers said. “He is our number one pitcher and it was important for us to play well early in the tournament so that way we could save our pitching. We played well early enough to be 3-0 and put ourselves in this game and have Cody available and a guy behind him in Sam Marxen that we have a lot of confidence in too.”

After a scoreless first four innings of play, Wahoo finally got on the board in the top of the fifth with three runs.

Carson Sabatka and Hesser started the half inning off with a pair of singles to left field and in the infield. Two batters later, Marxen hit a sac fly to right field that allowed Sabatka to tag up and score and gave the Blues a 1-0 edge.

The final two runs of the fifth came home after Alex Barry fouled off several pitches and then singled to center knocking in Hesser and Alex Borchers.

Mount Michael would walk in the fourth run for the Blues in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded. A double to left field by Sabatka drove in Borchers and Eli Emerson and gave Wahoo a commanding 6-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the inning, ETC tried to rally by getting three straight hits that produced a run. The Blues were able to minimize the damage and held Mount Michael scoreless the rest of the way in a five-run win.

According to Weyers, this was a special accomplishment for this team to qualify for state for the second straight year. It is not an easy thing to do, especially with how full of talent their Area Tournament was.

“A couple of these guys played on the team last year and we felt like we were the best team in the state last year,” Weyers said. “It doesn’t happen all that often and it’s hard to come into a tournament and win it. So hopefully we show up a little better and play a little better this time around.”

Coming in clutch with the bats were Sabatka and Barry, who both had multiple hits with two runs batted in. Marxen and Mack Sledge finished the game with one RBI apiece.

Two days prior on July 10, Kaden Christen had his own amazing pitching performance for Wahoo in the Area Tournament when he pitched a seven inning no hitter against West Point in a 6-0 victory. In the game, he retired 11 batters with strikeouts.

Offensively, the Blues put up one run in the first and second on a groundout from Hesser and an error made at third base by West Point. The final four runs were all put up in the fourth thanks to a double by Barry to left field and a single from Emerson to center.

Finishing with at least one hit and driving in two runs were Barry and Emerson. Hesser came up with one hit and had one RBI.

The only loss of the Area Tournament for Wahoo was against ETC in their first meeting on July 11. Despite falling behind 7-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Blues battled back to make it a 7-5 contest in the end.

All driving in at least one run for Wahoo were Marxen, Borchers, Sledge and Emerson.

Grady Meyer started the game on the mound and pitched 6.2 innings, gave up six earned runs and had three strikeouts. In relief, Barry went 0.1 innings and surrendered no runs.

The Blues traveled to Class B State Tournament in Alliance that started on July 15. Currently, Wahoo is off to a fantastic start at 2-0 with wins over Central City/Fullerton and defending champs Lincoln Christian.