LINCOLN — The level of softball talent in Saunders County has been undeniable over the past few years, with multiple state appearances by three different schools. Those players all got the opportunity to lace up their cleats once last time at the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Softball game on July 26 at Nebraska’s Bowlin Stadium.

Making an appearance in the contest for Wahoo was the pitcher-catcher duo of Autumn Iversen and Harper Hancock. Yutan-Mead was also represented by two players in Shaylynn Campbell and Laycee Josoff, while Bishop Neumann had one player in sure-handed outfielder Avery Mayberry.

All the area athletes played on the Red Team expect for Josoff who suited up for the Blue. Winning the game by a final of 4-2 was the Red squad.

Because of the extreme heat — over 100 degrees at game time — the nine-inning contest was changed to a seven-inning game. Players also got a five-minute break between each inning to stay hydrated.

Leading off the top of the first for the Red team was Mayberry, who was able to reach base with a walk. She would come around to score when Riley Schwisow of Beatrice doubled to the outfield.

With runners on second and third, Iversen dug in at the plate and laced a double to left field on the first pitch, knocking in two more runs and gaving the Red squad an early 3-0 advantage.

“I thought it was so cool, and I just knew that I had to attack,” Iversen said after the game in regards to the hit. “My teammates put me in a good position where I had the ability to bring them in.”

Iversen also started the game on the mound for the Red Team, and her catcher was high school teammate Hancock. It was a special moment for the two who spent so much time building chemistry over the last few years.

“It was just like riding a bike, we were able to get back to it,” Iversen said. “I missed her a lot over the summer, and I was glad I got one more chance to play with her before we go off to college.”

In the third inning, Josoff was able to reach base with a single to right field. She was driven in a few batters later by Jordyn Rochholz of Elkhorn on an infield single that cut the Blue team’s deficit down to 3-1.

The game became even tighter in the fifth when Rochholz drove in another run for the Blue squad to make it 3-2.

In the top of the sixth, the Red team responded with one run and then turned the ball over to Campbell to close out the game on the mound. In typical fashion for the Patriot ace that carried them to a state title, she pitched two scoreless innings with multiple strikeouts as the Red squad earned a two-run victory over the Blue team.

All in all, it was an exciting day for the area to have five of their own considered the best of the best when it comes to softball in Nebraska.