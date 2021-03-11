Rollover auction raises funds for young livestock producer

WAHOO – Young Bryan Camenzind is just starting out in the livestock business with his herd of meat goats. A devastating fire last month set him back, but the generosity of local livestock producers will help him get back on his feet.
On Feb. 26, Wahoo Livestock Sales owner Tyler Sudik presented Bryan Camenzind with a check for $5,000 that had been raised earlier in the week.
Bryan Camenzind is the son of Bruce Camenzind, who owns land near Cedar Bluffs. The teenager’s goats were located at the family’s farm near Blair.
A fire destroyed a barn and killed 46 goats on Feb. 8. The herd included 17 nannies and 29 kids, according to Bruce Camenzind.
The fire marshal ruled the cause of the fire was undetermined, but Bruce Camenzind believes an extension cord may have been to blame. The temperature was below zero at the time, and space heaters were used to keep the goats warm.
While Bryan Camenzind didn’t lose the entire herd, the fire was devastating to the young man just starting out his career as a livestock producer. His remaining herd includes just eight nannies and about 15 kids, his father said. The teenager recently graduated from at mid-term Blair High School, where he was active in FFA. He is now working full-time.
Sudik said Bruce and Bryan Camenzind have been long-time customers at the sale barn, so it was natural for Sudik and his customers to want to help.
“We thought we’d try and do something for him,” Sudik said.
The sale barn and a handful of anonymous donors purchased a calf that was presented during a “rollover auction.” The calf was auctioned at least 15 times, fetching as much as $700 at a time. One customer bought the calf three times for a total of $1,100, Sudik said.
The Camenzind family was extremely grateful for the donations.
“It’s unbelievable what they’re doing,” Bruce Camenzind said.
Bruce Camenzind was present when the rollover auction took place, but was surprised to learn the fundraiser was for his family.
“I about fell out of my chair,” he said.
This type of fundraiser has been done before, Sudik said, to raise money for other families in need and after fires in Kansas and the 2019 floods in Nebraska.
“It’s kind of the thing we do at the sale barn,” he added.