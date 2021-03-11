Rollover auction raises funds for young livestock producer

WAHOO – Young Bryan Camenzind is just starting out in the livestock business with his herd of meat goats. A devastating fire last month set him back, but the generosity of local livestock producers will help him get back on his feet.

On Feb. 26, Wahoo Livestock Sales owner Tyler Sudik presented Bryan Camenzind with a check for $5,000 that had been raised earlier in the week.

Bryan Camenzind is the son of Bruce Camenzind, who owns land near Cedar Bluffs. The teenager’s goats were located at the family’s farm near Blair.

A fire destroyed a barn and killed 46 goats on Feb. 8. The herd included 17 nannies and 29 kids, according to Bruce Camenzind.

The fire marshal ruled the cause of the fire was undetermined, but Bruce Camenzind believes an extension cord may have been to blame. The temperature was below zero at the time, and space heaters were used to keep the goats warm.

While Bryan Camenzind didn’t lose the entire herd, the fire was devastating to the young man just starting out his career as a livestock producer. His remaining herd includes just eight nannies and about 15 kids, his father said. The teenager recently graduated from at mid-term Blair High School, where he was active in FFA. He is now working full-time.