It’s been more than a year now since the Saunders County board signed the dotted line to install a new emergency response radio system. To date, no construction has taken place.

Discussions have been ongoing in county board meetings, with Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller providing updates to the board on a biweekly basis. But unexpected costs and searches for property have been the main hold-ups.

Initially, the board had expected to be able to use existing towers near Valparaiso and Ceresco as part of the system, which is supposed to improve communication among first responders across the county. The current system has been decried by local law enforcement and EMS departments as outdated and inefficient to the point that people’s lives have been put in danger.

But Lancaster County, the owner of the Ceresco tower, was expected to charge Saunders County at least $2,000 per month to adorn parts of its radio system’s infrastructure to the tower. The Valparaiso tower, owned by Florida-based Vertical Bridge, also would have charged a monthly rate, while also requiring nearly six figures in structural reinforcement repairs.

In April, the county began considering building its own towers in those areas, in addition to the one they had planned to build near Wahoo. Today, the sites are locked in, and the county has signed purchase agreements for two of the three properties.

The Ceresco tower will rise on land just east of U.S. 77 and between county roads C and D, Miller said. The Wahoo tower will be built along County Road K between roads 18 and 19. And the county has a purchase agreement drawn up for a site just north of Touhy, which will replace the Valparaiso tower.

“It’s fairly well-elevated up there,” Miller said.

Land surveying on the Touhy tower has not yet been completed, but once it is, the county will be able to sign that purchase agreement as well. Miller declined to provide purchase prices of the sites. The Wahoo tower site had been estimated at $30,000 at a previous board meeting.

The county is operating under the assumption — based on information provided by the consulting firm assisting with the system’s installation process — that construction and site preparation for the new towers will cost about $500,000 apiece.

The board reasoned at a May meeting that they would save money in the long haul by not having to pay rent to use someone else’s towers. And with county-owned towers, the county could rent its tower real estate to other users, too.

“In the long term, we’re better off owning our own towers,” Miller said.

With the additional cost of building the towers, the project that the county initially expected to cost $10.8 million could balloon to between $12 million and $13 million, according to board chairperson David Lutton.

Once the purchase agreements are signed, the county will have to close on each property, Miller said. From there, soil testing will take place at each tower site, including for the 150-foot dispatch tower being built near the Old Jail Building in Wahoo. Then, Miller said, construction of the towers could be let for bids.

“Hopefully we’ll be getting some closings done here soon, and we can proceed,” Miller said.