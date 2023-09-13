The Waverly girls golf team traveled to the Nebraska City Quadrangular at Wildwood Golf Course on Sept. 5. Behind a first-place finish from Tia Phaisan, the Vikings took second place as a team with a score of 200.

Winning the event by just one stroke with a 199 was Norris.

Phaisan played some of her best golf of the season at Wildwood by carding a 38 on a par 36 course. Coming in 10 strokes back of her was Sophie Johnson who shot a 48.

Next to finish was Sehren Carlson with a 56 followed by Marin Maahs who shot a 58. Carding a 60 and finishing as the fifth and final varsity golfer for Waverly was Sidney Lovegrow.

Two days later, the Vikings were back in action at the Plattsmouth Invite at Bay Hills Golf Course. It was a great day for Waverly, who came in second place overall with a score of 425.

Individually, Phaisan was the champion of the meet after carding an 84. She shot at 41 on the front nine and then finished with a 43 on the back nine.

Maahs was second for the Vikings after carding a 108 followed by Johnson who ended up with an 18-hole score of 114. Rounding out the team score was Carlson who finished with a 119.

Winning the meet with a 400 was Bennington, and Gretna East was one stroke back of Waverly in third after shooting a 426.

The Vikings competed at the Blair Invite at River Wild Golf Course on Sept. 11. Later in the week, Waverly will take part in a triangular with Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran at Hidden Valley Golf Course starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 14.