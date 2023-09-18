50 Years Ago (Sept. 20, 1973)

Undaunted by a gray dismal sky, 25 members of the Board of Directors of the Lower Platte North Natural Resource District boarded a chartered bus last Wednesday morning and toured the Clear Creek and Cottonwood Creek Watershed Districts in Saunders County.

The tour began at Prague at about 9:30 a.m. and continued throughout the day. A light drizzle, in mid-afternoon, did not streaked windows.

The purpose of the tour, organized by Gerald Erickson of the Wahoo Creek Watershed District, was to acquaint members of the Board of Directors with problems and the progress that has been made on both the Cottonwood Creek and Clear Creek Watershed pro jects. The Clear Creek Water shed District is located in the eastern portion of Saunders County and at the present time four structures are proposed this area. (See the Clear Creek Project Map for exact location.)

The Clear Creek Watershed District is 54,280 acres in size and problems in this watershed include flooding and erosion damage. It is projected that annual flood water damages will be reduced by approximately 80 per cent by this project.

Land treatment measures to be installed in the watershed include conservation cropping systems, contour farming critical area planting, diversion, drainage field ditches field border plantings, forestation, forest protection, grade stabilization structures, grassed waterways, improved forestry practices, irrigation land leveling, irrigation water management, pasture management, pasture planting, range seeding, terraces and tile drains.

Three floodwater retarding structures (7A, 22A and 73A) will be installed with approximately 3.5 miles of channel improvement slated during the next five years. A grade stabilization structure, 23-1, will also sites were viewed through rain be installed.

The project is $963,200 with land treatment cost projected at $453,700 and structural measure cost $509,500. P.L. 566 will share $409,200 of the estimated cost and other funds will provide $554,000 for construction.

It is estimated that the annual average cost of operation and maintenance of the structures will be $2,300.

However, NRD encountered one problem in the area just in east of the Nebraska Ordinance Plant at Mead. In surveying the projected dam site, it was found that mustard gas had been buried on the site during the time it was in operation during the war. The structure in this area will be built around the mustard gas site.

The Cottonwood Creek Watershed, consisting of 34,144 acres, begins just west of Wahoo and includes the Malmo and Prague areas. Watershed problems in this area include flooding and erosion.

It is estimated that annual floodwater damage to crops and pastures will be reduced by 71 per cent by this project. Conservation treatment will be established on 13,311 acres of cropland, 900 acres of pasture land, 800 acres of range land, 21 acres of woodland and 65 acres of other use land. NRD expects that the annual reduction in damages to crops and pasture will amount to $33,800.

* * *

Wahoo Neumann’s cross country team extended their season record to 4-0 by downing Fremont Beran on Monday, Sept. 17 by a 15-21 score, with the lowest score winning.

Neumann won a postal cross country meet with Stanton in which Neumann swept the top four places, winning the meet 10-33

On Thursday, Sept. 13, Neumann won a double-dual meet at Omaha, downing Payl VI 15-21 and beating Cathedral 14-22.

The Cavalier harriers’ first win was against Bennington on Sept. 7, by the score of 12-29.

Some individual highlights of the Neumann cross country season are: Jim Stefskal is undefeated in all meets; Jeff Curtiss has run no lower than third in any meet; Kirk Bartek, a sophomore, has run no lower than fourth in any meet; and Dustin Morton, Jum Knuth, and Scott Reeves are all battling for the fourth spot on the scoring team.

Cross country mentor Doyle Denney says that the boys have taken cross county very seriously and that the Cavaliers could be a conference contender if they give an all-out effort between now and October 16.

25 Years Ago (Sept. 24 1998)

A win by any other name would still be a win.

The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team picked up one win and two losses in the Cedar Bluffs Volleyball Invitational Tournament last weekend.

Cedar Bluffs opened up their tournament with a win over Omaha Christian Academy in straight sets (15-6, 15-11).

The Wildcats coach, Janelle Stansberry, was happy to get the win. She added, “I was glad to get the win, but disappointed that we didn’t raise our level of play. We didn’t communicate very well and we received a lot of free balls that should have been set up for easy points or side-outs. Again, I’m happy to get a win though.”

Jaime Drieling had a big game against Christian Academy, she had 4 kills while hitting 11 of 17.

Karee Lozo added 2 kills while hitting 8 of 9 in the game. Julie Gaughen received 13 of 14 serves in the game.

The win advanced Cedar to play Bancroft-Rosalie in the semi-final round.

Cedar Bluffs lost the game in consecutive sets, 15-8, 15-8.

Stansberry was disappointed with her team’s performance, she noted, “I thought we could have played better. Intensity was down and we made way too may serving errors and other unforced errors.

10 Years Ago (Sept. 19, 2013)

The Mead Raider volleyball team capped a busy week by competing in the Cedar Bluffs Invitational at Midland University in Fremont on Sept. 14.

Prior to competing in the weekend invitational, the Raiders played against a pair of opponents at the Conestoga triangular on Sept. 10.

The Raiders played well in their first match of the triangular beating Palmyra in straight sets 25-15 and 25-17.

“This was our best match of the season and I thought that our improvement was visible from last week,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.

The Raiders were able to remain aggressive from behind the service line due in large part to the play of senior Miranda Charles. Charles finished with 13 service points and two aces. She also added nine digs defensively.

Mead hitters Maddy Nygren and Haley Konecky combined for 15 kills against Palmyra and the Raiders hit .267 their best percentage of the season. Havelka is also happy with her team’s block.

“We are touching a lot more balls at the net and it really helps us get into system,” said Havelka.

The Raiders cruised to an easy 25-10 and 25-12 in their next match against Conestoga.

“We were able to generate quite a few runs from behind the service line throughout the entire match,” Havelka added.

Senior setter Devynn Patocka dished out 20 set assists and added four digs.

Junior Hana Mayfield scored 10 service points and finished with an ace against Conestoga.

Sophomore Lindsey Mayer also scored eight points from behind the service line.

Two nights later the Raiders hosted Osceola in Mead.

The Raiders played well and scored a three-set win over the Bulldogs.

The Raiders won by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 27- 25.

The Raiders mostly controlled the first two sets, but had to play from behind in set three.

The Raider trailed by as many as six points before closing it out 27-25.

“I thought that we executed well late in that third set,” stated Havelka.

Nygren led the Raiders with 12 kills and 11 digs.

Junior Lauren Taylor added 10 kills and 10 digs. Patocka dished out 32 set assists.

On Saturday the Raiders traveled to Fremont to take part in the Cedar Bluffs Invitational.

The Raiders went into the tournament not having lost a set all season. They left the tournament the same with that mark still intact.

The Raiders opened the tournament with a convincing win over Omaha Christian Academy by scores of 25- 16 and 25-6.

OCA was able to stay for the Raiders for a brief time in the first set, but the Raiders were able to pull away for the win in the second set.

“I would have liked for us to play harder in the first set,” said Havelka. The Raiders got a great game at the net from sophomore Margaret Johnson who finished with a career- high eight kills.

“She has really evolved over the last year into an offensive threat,” said Havelka.

Charles led the Raiders in digs with 13, while Patocka handed out 21 set assists.

The win put the Raiders into the semifinals where they battled with Fremont Bergan.

Mead controlled both sets the entire way and cruised to the easy win 25-13 and 25- 12.

“We won efficiently with a solid performance from our back row passing,” added Havelka.

Konecky led the Raiders at the net with nine kills. Taylor led the team with 10 digs.

The Raiders rolled to a 25- 8 first set win and cruised to a 25-17 win in set two to claim the championship.

“Overall, I was very pleased with the team’s tournament performance. We came out strong and won very efficiently,” Havelka stated.

Patocka handed out 19 set assists.

The Raiders were able to capture the Cedar Bluffs Tournament championship for the first time since 2006.

* * *

The Highway 77 Expressway project is ready to start.

Nebraska Department of Roads Assistant Construction Engineer Bob Rankin said the bids for the Highway 77 Expressway project were let on Sept. 5. The nine bids the NDOR received ranged from about $13 million to about $15.5 million.

“So they all came in pretty close to one another,” he said.

The winning bid for $13,138,450 was submitted by Constructors Inc. of Lincoln.

While the bids have been let, the project contracts have yet to be officially awarded. Rankin expected that to occur within a month.

“The project has a tentative start date of Nov. 4,” he said. “Of course, that’s dependent on the weather.”

Rankin said it could be next s spring before people start seeing dirt work, depending on the weather. He added that there were some portions of the project that could be worked upon throughout the Winter.

“There’s one bridge involved in this project,” said Rankin. “And a lot of that work can continue through the winter.”

Rankin added that there is also a box culvert associated with a trail project west of the dam that is slated to be completed between this November and May 2014.

The news of the project’s letting was met with positive reactions in Saunders County.

Wahoo Mayor Janet Jonas said she was looking forward to the project’s start.

“I’m ready for them to get going,” she said. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time, so it’s nice to see us getting closer to getting started on it.”

Jonas noted the Wahoo community had been aware of the expressway plans for years.

“And knowing it was coming, we’ve already started the discussion about how we are going to make sure we advertise ourselves to travelers and make sure we continue to support our business community,” she said.

Jonas added that street improvements over the last few years, including those on Chestnut Street, have been made with the idea of community accessibility in mind.

Jonas added that organizations like the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation have had ongoing discussions about different tactics to help draw motorists off the highway and into town,

And, while Jonas said this was an important challenge for the community to meet, she said that the advantage of seeing the expressway project done will be to rid the community of some of the traffic congestion it currently experiences.

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Assistant Manager Tom Mountford added that the project’s completion would also clear the way for the payment by the Nebraska Department of Roads’ (NDOR) for its remaining contribution to the Lake Wanahoo Project.

By running the highway over the top of the Lake Wanahoo dam, Mountford said the NDOR was able to save some money on the expressway project.

NRD Large Projects Manager Mike Murren said that contract stipulates that the NDOR would release the remaining $1.127 million it pledged to the project within six months of the project’s being let.

“So we expect to see that money within the next six months,” said Murren. “It’s possible we could get it sooner.”

Murren noted that he was also excited to see the project start, but said that it would bring up a few additional challenges in terms of the lake operation.

“We want to make sure that this road gets built and that we keep the lake attraction up and running at the same time,” he said. “We want to make sure people keep coming to the park.”