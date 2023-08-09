WAHOO — Jesus Zaragoza is best known around Wahoo as the man behind local eateries Acapulco Mexican Grill and JC’s Steakhouse, among an ever-expanding portfolio of new restaurants.

But before Zaragoza ever dipped his toes into the sit-down dining game, he drove an ice cream truck around neighborhoods in Franklin, Tennessee, with daughter Eliza and son Chuy passing out frozen treats to eager children. Zaragoza and his wife Claudia operated that business for 12 years, selling Claudia’s homemade ice pops and staking out spots at weekend flea markets.

So, when Zaragoza opened Ice Cream, You Scream in Wahoo last week, it was a reminder of where his career began.

“It kind of made me think about where we started,” he said.

But compared to running full-service restaurants, an ice cream shop is easy business, Zaragoza said.

The neveria and paleteria opened on Aug. 2 in a small building on Chestnut Street, last occupied by Mocha C’s coffee shop before that business moved to its current location on Linden Street. Zaragoza gave the building a fresh coat of paint and added lights and potted plants to create some warmth.

His goal is to introduce something else new to Wahoo’s culinary scene.

“I don’t even know if it’s going to make money or not,” he said. “But it’s something different in town.”

Ice Cream, You Scream’s menu includes traditional ice cream flavors like chocolate, vanilla, mint chip and cookies and cream, as well as fruit flavors common at neveria shops, like strawberry, mango and mamey — a tree fruit native to Mexico and Central America. That flavor has been popular so far with kids who have stopped by on their bikes, Zaragoza said.

The menu also features a long list of paletas — ice pops in Spanish — in flavors like watermelon, coconut, lime and cantaloupe.

“Most of these flavors are actually made out of fruit,” Zaragoza said. “If you get a cantaloupe popsicle, it comes with a piece of cantaloupe. If you get a coconut popsicle, it comes with pieces of coconut.”

So far, the new shop has been a hit, Zaragoza said, especially with kids who come for ice cream on the way home from the Wahoo Aquatic Center. But with a shaded seating area and a location along Chestnut Street, he thinks Ice Cream, You Scream could quickly become a favorite for all age groups.

Right now, Zaragoza and his son are the shop’s only employees, but he said his plan was to get the new business open and attract staff once it gets off the ground. He said the shop will be closed during the winter months and reopen for spring and summer.

“The main thing that we wanted to do was to get it started,” Zaragoza said.

Ice Cream, You Scream is the latest addition to the Zaragoza-family restaurant business, and two more restaurants are in the works for Ashland. It keeps him busy, he said, reflecting back on renovations to the Acapulco’s current location and to the new ice cream shop.

“But when you do things that you like, you don’t get tired,” he said.

The next step for Ice Cream, You Scream, Zaragoza said, is to spread the word around town. He says customers can expect ice cream treats made with the same level of care that they’re used to at his other restaurants.

“Anything that we serve, whether it’s a popsicle or whatever we serve at the restaurants, I do it like it’s for me or for my family,” he said. “Because for me, everybody’s family.”